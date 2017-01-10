Ajax's Efstahiou: Doutie would add 'fantastic value'

Ajax Cape Town chairperson Ari Efstahiou says they will be looking to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window.

CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town chairperson Ari Efstahiou says they will be looking to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window and confirmed former Urban Warriors winger Sameegh Doutie is an option.

Doutie, a former Orlando Pirates and Wits man, joined Ajax in their first training session ahead of the commencement of the PSL in early February.

The 27-year-old Doutie has made a name for himself in the Indian Soccer League but is now a free agent after his contract expired with Atletico de Kolkata.

Efstahiou says they want to add players in the position that Doutie prefers.

“I think we still need to strengthen a few more areas. Sameegh Doutie was training with us today. We're looking to bring at least one or two more wingers, I think it’s where we're lacking… out wide.”

He went on to predict a positive impact if Doutie were to put pen to paper for the Urban Warriors.

“If he signs for us for the next six months, I think he will add fantastic value to the team on the wings. Looking forward to seeing him on the field.”

Efstahiou says Doutie has developed well since leaving Ajax in 2011.

“I had a one-on-one with him and it’s amazing to see how he has grown. He’s lost the loose head that he had when he left us, he seems to have a very mature way about things.”

After a poor start to the season where Ajax went 10 matches without a win, the Urban Warriors now sit in ninth spot in the league after a good run of results including a 2-0 win against champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The renaissance has coincided with the appointment of new coach Stanley Menzo, who replaced Roger De Sa in October.

Ajax will kick off 2017 with a tough clash against league contenders Wits followed by the Cape Town derby against Cape Town City FC.