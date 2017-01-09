Wits: Consider alternative opportunities for higher learning
Wits University says about 69,000 matriculants have applied to the varsity, and space is severely limited.
JOHANNESBURG – Wits University has advised students to consider alternatives when planning a career, as the university can only cater for a certain number of first year enrolments.
It says about 69,000 matriculants have applied to the university, and space is severely limited.
Wits says many potential students have already been notified of their acceptance and are expected to respond within three days.
Registration is set to begin later this month with the students using the online system.
Wits registrar Carol Crosley says: “There is a huge demand for further studies and unfortunately many of our matriculants don’t consider other options besides university. We are finding that the number of applications has increased vastly over the last few years.”
