UPDATE: Four people arrested in connection with Sandton shooting

One person has been killed while another remains on life support at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Sandton in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police say he was shot in the head.

Spokesperson David Mothapo says an altercation between a group of people lead to the shooting.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot at the two victims. The suspect then fled the scene together with a woman in a vehicle. The two victims were immediately rushed hospital where one victim was later declared dead.”