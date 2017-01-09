UPDATE: Four people arrested in connection with Sandton shooting
One person has been killed while another remains on life support at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Sandton in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police say he was shot in the head.
Spokesperson David Mothapo says an altercation between a group of people lead to the shooting.
“The suspect produced a firearm and shot at the two victims. The suspect then fled the scene together with a woman in a vehicle. The two victims were immediately rushed hospital where one victim was later declared dead.”
#SandtonShooting The four people will be charged with murder and attempted murder later this morning. ML— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2017
