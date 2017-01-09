St Albans prison remains on lockdown two weeks after deadly brawl
One inmate who was injured during the violence is still being treated at a state facility,while several others are recuperating in prison.
JOHANNESBURG - The St Alban's Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth remains on partial lockdown two weeks after three inmates were killed during a riot.
One inmate who was injured during the violence is still being treated at a state facility,while several others are recuperating in prison.
Inmates are receiving visitors, making phone calls and are allowed to buy goods from the prison shop.
But Eastern Cape Correctional Services commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast says that additional measures are needed before the lockdown can be lifted completely.
“We cannot divulge our plans in terms of normalising the situation because some of the things we are doing are security issues which we won’t be able to share.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
EC man arrested for fatally stabbing his mother
-
At least 4 killed, 11 injured in Pietermaritzburg taxi crash
-
Hatfield shooting: Metro officer's bail bid postponed
-
House robbery suspect drowns in JHB’s Zoo Lake
-
EC man expected in court for rape of elderly woman
-
UCT prepares for 2017 academic year, no protests expected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.