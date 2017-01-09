St Albans prison remains on lockdown two weeks after deadly brawl

One inmate who was injured during the violence is still being treated at a state facility,while several others are recuperating in prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The St Alban's Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth remains on partial lockdown two weeks after three inmates were killed during a riot.

One inmate who was injured during the violence is still being treated at a state facility,while several others are recuperating in prison.

Inmates are receiving visitors, making phone calls and are allowed to buy goods from the prison shop.

But Eastern Cape Correctional Services commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast says that additional measures are needed before the lockdown can be lifted completely.

“We cannot divulge our plans in terms of normalising the situation because some of the things we are doing are security issues which we won’t be able to share.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)