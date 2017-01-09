Popular Topics
SA scientists take part in climate change expedition in the Antarctic

14 scientists will take part in an expedition to assess the impact of climate change in the Antarctic to gather data on pollution.

FILE: A frozen section of the Ross Sea at the Scott Base in Antarctica. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A frozen section of the Ross Sea at the Scott Base in Antarctica. Picture: AFP.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Fourteen South African scientists will take part in an expedition to assess the impact of climate change.

The experts will join an international team in the Antarctic to gather data on pollution.

South Africa’s proximity makes the country a crucial partner in the expedition.

The Antarctic Circumnavigation Expedition comprises 55 researchers from 30 countries.

The Department of Science and Technology’s Doctor Gilbert Siko says Russia is providing infrastructure support through the research vessel, Akademik Treshnikov.

Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor launched the project in Cape Town in December.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

