Rainfall may help decrease food prices - economists
Economists say continuous downpours could assist in the agriculture sector in the coming months.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says heavy rainfall can be expected in parts of the country this week which could provide much needed relief for both farmers and consumers.
Economists say continuous downpours could assist in the agriculture sector in the coming months which could then translate into a decrease in food prices.
The weather service's Bransby Bulo says some provinces will continue to experience downpours from tomorrow bringing some relief.
“Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Free state, there is good chance of rain.”
Grain SA's Luan van der Walt says maize is likely to be the crop that decreases in price in the fourth quarter of this year.
“You can expect decreases. Other crops prices are also very volatile; it depends on what the plant is looking like.”
The recent rains have also seen a significant rise in water levels at the Vaal dam.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Trump hits back at Meryl Streep, calls actress 'overrated'
-
New car sales significantly down in December
-
Pupils who failed matric urged to use Second Chance Programme
-
Cost of Helderberg fire damage expected to increase
-
Ipid to probe Joburg jail break, Zoo Lake drowning
-
#DeadPose: When planking takes a morbid twist in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.