Rainfall may help decrease food prices - economists

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says heavy rainfall can be expected in parts of the country this week which could provide much needed relief for both farmers and consumers.

Economists say continuous downpours could assist in the agriculture sector in the coming months which could then translate into a decrease in food prices.

The weather service's Bransby Bulo says some provinces will continue to experience downpours from tomorrow bringing some relief.

“Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Free state, there is good chance of rain.”

Grain SA's Luan van der Walt says maize is likely to be the crop that decreases in price in the fourth quarter of this year.

“You can expect decreases. Other crops prices are also very volatile; it depends on what the plant is looking like.”

The recent rains have also seen a significant rise in water levels at the Vaal dam.

