Pig's nose hung on door of CT mosque in Islamophobic incident
The pig's nose was found on a door & blood smeared at the entrance to a mosque in Simon's Town at the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it hopes those responsible for an Islamophobic act at a Simon's Town Mosque are brought to book soon.
A pig's nose was found on a door and blood smeared at the entrance to the mosque at the weekend.
Police are investigating the incident after a case of crimen injuria was opened.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has spoken out against the incident.
“If there is anyone out there with any information, I am making an appeal for that information to be given to the police to continue their investigation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
