Pig's nose hung on door of CT mosque in Islamophobic incident

The pig's nose was found on a door & blood smeared at the entrance to a mosque in Simon's Town at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it hopes those responsible for an Islamophobic act at a Simon's Town Mosque are brought to book soon.

A pig's nose was found on a door and blood smeared at the entrance to the mosque at the weekend.

Police are investigating the incident after a case of crimen injuria was opened.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has spoken out against the incident.

“If there is anyone out there with any information, I am making an appeal for that information to be given to the police to continue their investigation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)