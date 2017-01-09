Langeveldt: Rabada must be managed

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt says that the sport's newest superstar will have to be managed somehow in the near future.

JOHANNESBURG - The management of Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is incredibly important to the success of the Proteas across all three formats of the game.

The youngster has had an incredibly busy 12 months climbing the ranks of world cricket and could potentially be rested for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday.

"It's probably a good chance to rest him with the T20s coming up. KG has had a big workload over the past year. It's vital to look at him going forward because there is going to be a lot of cricket for him. We're looking at leaving him out for the T20s.

Langeveldt says that if Rabada does play, he will be a handful on the Wanderers wicket: "Rabada loves bowling in Johannesburg. He got 13 or 14 in a first class game here before. Johannesburg has been under a tent so he'd love to bowl on this wicket."

With Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel having suffered long term injuries and Kyle Abbott on his way to the UK, Langeveldt says that Cricket South Africa needs to find a succession plan.

"We do have to look at what's next. I spoke to Vincent Barnes [and] there are a few young bowlers coming up in the A side, but the step up to international cricket in a big one."

The last Test takes place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.