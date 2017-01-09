Jacob Zuma: ANC has listened, is rectifying mistakes

President Jacob Zuma says the ANC is focused on unifying the ruling party, stemming out factionalism & listening to its people.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says the African National Congress (ANC) has listened to the people, is rectifying its mistakes and is taking steps to respond to and respect its supporters.

Zuma delivered what should be his final 8th January statement at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, plotting the way forward for the ANC for the new year.

In December the governing party will elect a new leader.

Zuma focused on unifying the ruling party, stemming out factionalism and listening to its people.

“The ANC must be a listening and a humble organisation, that’s what OR Tambo taught us. We must also learn from president Tambo and keep in mind that people must always have a say in shaping and developing ANC policies."

Zuma told the packed stadium that they have heard the message from last year’s local government election.

“We must build a caring, listening and responsive ANC. We accept that we’ve made mistakes and shall correct these mistakes.”

The president says the ANC is going to change its ways.

He also says the party will continue with a radical economic agenda and that all South Africans should learn to disagree with each other respectfully.

Zuma says the message from supporters and voters has come through loud and clear.

“Our people have told us that we come across as too busy fighting one another and do not pay sufficient attention to their needs.”

And he says people in government need to learn to listen.

“Deployed officials of the ANC, at provincial and national level, must also respect our people and listen to them.”

This statement from the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) appears to be an admission of the problems the party’s facing and a promise that it will change.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)