Education expert challenges post-school education systems
Education researcher Nic Spaull says there are various other options available to matriculants.
CAPE TOWN – An education expert says the notion that school-leavers have to go to university needs to be done away.
Universities across the country will in the next few weeks re-open.
But there’s not nearly enough space to accommodate all those who have applied.
There are reportedly just over 54,000 spaces available for new applicants at the country’s top seven universities.
Stellenbosch University has received 17,000 first-year applications, but there are only 5,000 places available.
At the University of Cape Town, only 4,200 first-year spaces are available, but the institutions received more than 26,000 applications.
“In South Africa we need to move away from this university or nothing system and start recognising that the majority of the students in our schooling system are not going to get a university qualification. We need to provide alternative streams in the vocation or in the training sector.”
Universities South Africa's Ahmed Bawa says there are many skills needed that doesn't require a university education.
“Post-school education is not just university education, it includes all these other options which are completely vital to the economy and to the functioning of our society. So the discourse around school education has to shift.”
