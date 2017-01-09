DeadPose: When planking takes a morbid twist in SA

In the latest local internet craze, people are snapped while pretending to be dead.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s official, South Africa does not deserve the internet.

In the latest local internet craze, there is a challenge where people are snapped while pretending to be dead.

Look at the different poses below:

Meanwhile, other people have responded to the challenge, condemning it saying that death is not a joke:

#DeadPose is evil, satanic & please satafrika tuu🤔 one day u will dead pose forever in ur coffin so dont rush. pic.twitter.com/6YO1pX6a9M — Guuz (@GuuzP) January 8, 2017

For those participating in the #DeadPose, your ancestors are having a meeting and I have news for you... pic.twitter.com/W0raF6ubpB — IG: @ayandamagamedze (@ayandamagamedze) January 9, 2017

Its not cool,its satanic #DeadPose — Vitus Opara (@Benedictus_opaz) January 9, 2017