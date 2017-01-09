Popular Topics
#DeadPose: When planking takes a morbid twist in SA

In the latest local internet craze, people are snapped while pretending to be dead.

Some people participating in the #DeadPose challenge. Picture: Twitter.
Some people participating in the #DeadPose challenge. Picture: Twitter.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – It’s official, South Africa does not deserve the internet.

In the latest local internet craze, there is a challenge where people are snapped while pretending to be dead.

Look at the different poses below:

Meanwhile, other people have responded to the challenge, condemning it saying that death is not a joke:

Timeline

More in Local

