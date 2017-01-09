#DeadPose: When planking takes a morbid twist in SA
In the latest local internet craze, people are snapped while pretending to be dead.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s official, South Africa does not deserve the internet.
In the latest local internet craze, there is a challenge where people are snapped while pretending to be dead.
Look at the different poses below:#DeadPose - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
Meanwhile, other people have responded to the challenge, condemning it saying that death is not a joke:
#DeadPose is evil, satanic & please satafrika tuu🤔 one day u will dead pose forever in ur coffin so dont rush. pic.twitter.com/6YO1pX6a9M— Guuz (@GuuzP) January 8, 2017
For those participating in the #DeadPose, your ancestors are having a meeting and I have news for you... pic.twitter.com/W0raF6ubpB— IG: @ayandamagamedze (@ayandamagamedze) January 9, 2017
Its not cool,its satanic #DeadPose— Vitus Opara (@Benedictus_opaz) January 9, 2017
This dead pose thing ain't funny no more.. especially because DEATH is not a funny thing #Deadpose— Kelerh (@Leburh) January 9, 2017
More in Local
-
Ipid to probe Joburg jail break, Zoo Lake drowning
-
'ANC lacks political will to implement land reforms’
-
Port Alfred company gets go ahead to sell sea water
-
WC Health Dept urges communities to help prevent attacks on paramedics
-
Metro cop in Hatfield shooting to challenge murder charge
-
St Albans prison remains on lockdown two weeks after deadly brawl
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.