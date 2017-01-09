CT paramedics undergo trauma counselling after yet another attack
Melomed24's Salaama Joseph says the paramedics had dropped off a colleague at home when they were ambushed by a group of men.
CAPE TOWN - Members of a Melomed24 paramedic crew are undergoing trauma counselling after being attacked in Athlone on Friday evening.
“When they went down the road they saw four guys at a tree. One of them approached the vehicle, pulled the handle and realised the door was locked. The next one banged and shattered the window, he threw a brick. He (the paramedic) immediately drove away.”
Joseph adds paramedics now fear for their safety.
In 2016, there were more than 80 incidents across Cape Town where emergency services officials were targeted by criminals.
It's feared if such attacks persist, it could negatively affect healthcare service delivery.
In December, paramedics were held at gunpoint in Khayelitsha while attending to a patient.
The incident occurred along Walter Sisulu Drive in Harare.
A few weeks earlier, a team of paramedics received trauma counselling after being caught in the middle of a gang shoot-out in Hanover Park.
Officials identified Hanover Park, Khayelitsha, Nyanga and parts of Mitchells Plain as areas where attacks on paramedics were more prevalent.
WATCH: #EMSAttacks: Paramedic assault victims relive their attack
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
