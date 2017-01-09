Child (2) killed in collision on N1 Highway
The child died just a few metres from where a taxi & bakkie collided on Saturday, killing 16 people.
JOHANNESBURG – A two-year-old child was killed in a collision on the N1 Highway before Hammanskraal on Sunday.
This is just a few metres from where a taxi and a bakkie collided on Saturday, killing 16 people.
Netcare911's Chris Botha says, “It seems an SUV rear-ended a bakkie that was transporting people. Four children were injured. Three children are in a critical condition and one has sustained serious injuries.”
In a separate incident outside Potchefstroom, a mother was killed and her three children injured during a collision on the N12.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
UPDATE: Four people arrested in connection with Sandton shooting
-
Education expert challenges post-school education systems
-
Vaal River Dam levels increase by at least 1.15%
-
ANC’s January 8 statement ‘hit all the right buttons,’ but…
-
TUT confident registration process will go smoothly
-
One person shot dead, another wounded in Sandton shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.