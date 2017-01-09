Child (2) killed in collision on N1 Highway

The child died just a few metres from where a taxi & bakkie collided on Saturday, killing 16 people.

JOHANNESBURG – A two-year-old child was killed in a collision on the N1 Highway before Hammanskraal on Sunday.

This is just a few metres from where a taxi and a bakkie collided on Saturday, killing 16 people.

Netcare911's Chris Botha says, “It seems an SUV rear-ended a bakkie that was transporting people. Four children were injured. Three children are in a critical condition and one has sustained serious injuries.”

In a separate incident outside Potchefstroom, a mother was killed and her three children injured during a collision on the N12.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)