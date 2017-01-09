'ANC lacks political will to implement land reforms’

UCT's Dr Annika Classens has questioned the ANC's promise to speed up land reform and redistribution.

JOHANNESBURG - With the African National Congress (ANC) promising to speed up land reform this year, concerns have been raised that the party lacks the political will to follow through.

President Jacob Zuma delivered the party’s January 8 statement on Sunday, promising that this year government will utilise the Expropriation of Land Act to pursue land reform and land redistribution as a matter of urgency.

But the Director of Land and Accountability Research Centre at the University of Cape Town, Dr Annika Classens says that the Constitution has been explicit that land reform is in the national interest.

She says compensation must be based on how the land has been used and not only on market value.

“Proper land reform could have taken place at any point and it hasn’t and one wonders what would change now to make it to take place.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)