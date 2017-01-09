'ANC lacks political will to implement land reforms’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

'ANC lacks political will to implement land reforms’

UCT's Dr Annika Classens has questioned the ANC's promise to speed up land reform and redistribution.

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa greets party leader Jacob Zuma during the party's 105th birthday celebration event at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa greets party leader Jacob Zuma during the party's 105th birthday celebration event at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With the African National Congress (ANC) promising to speed up land reform this year, concerns have been raised that the party lacks the political will to follow through.

President Jacob Zuma delivered the party’s January 8 statement on Sunday, promising that this year government will utilise the Expropriation of Land Act to pursue land reform and land redistribution as a matter of urgency.

But the Director of Land and Accountability Research Centre at the University of Cape Town, Dr Annika Classens says that the Constitution has been explicit that land reform is in the national interest.

She says compensation must be based on how the land has been used and not only on market value.

“Proper land reform could have taken place at any point and it hasn’t and one wonders what would change now to make it to take place.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions