Accused in NW brothel case abandons bail application

JOHANNESBURG – A 42-year-old man accused of running a brothel in the North West has withdrawn his bail application without explanation.

The Nigerian man was arrested when police raided his home last month.

Twenty-six young women were found on the premises, the youngest only 14-years-old.

The Hawks’s Tlangelani Rikhotso says, “Half-way through the court [proceedings] the accused decided to withdraw the application. The case was then postponed to 20 February 2017.”