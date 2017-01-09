Accused in NW brothel case abandons bail application
Local
The Nigerian man was arrested when police raided his home last month where 26 young women were found on the premises.
JOHANNESBURG – A 42-year-old man accused of running a brothel in the North West has withdrawn his bail application without explanation.
The Nigerian man was arrested when police raided his home last month.
Twenty-six young women were found on the premises, the youngest only 14-years-old.
The Hawks’s Tlangelani Rikhotso says, “Half-way through the court [proceedings] the accused decided to withdraw the application. The case was then postponed to 20 February 2017.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.