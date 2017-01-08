Zuma: We must guard ANC jealously so not to tear ourselves apart
President Jacob Zuma also says members of the party can differ but they must engage each other respectfully.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says the African National Congress (ANC) is aware that people say the party comes across as too busy fighting one another to pay attention to their needs and has called for unity across the political spectrum.
Zuma also says members of the party can differ but they must engage each other respectfully.
#ANC105 President Zuma on stage. CE pic.twitter.com/ezA9wN4pIw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2017
#ANC105 Orlando Stadium now. CM pic.twitter.com/7iAIoj3zSL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2017
The president has been delivering what should be his final 8th January statement, plotting the way forward for the ANC for the year.
In December, the governing party will elect a new leader.
Zuma says the ANC’s task is also to unite the tripartite alliance.
“To guard it jealously and not to tear ourselves apart. We also call for the unity of the South Africa people across the political spectrum.”
The president has told the thousands-strong crowd at the stadium that the ANC must learn from Tambo.
“President OR Tambo consistently emphasised the importance of having maximum political and organisational unity. We must draw lessens from this illustrious leader.”
INFIGHTING NEEDS TO STOP
Zuma says the people have told the party the in-fighting needs to stop and they need to grow the economy.
Zuma says the ANC has received a clear message.
“Our people have told us that we come across as too busy fighting one another and do not pay sufficient attention to their needs.”
In the full NEC statement released here it goes on to say that the party's own research shows people dislike the preoccupation with personal gain.
It goes on to say that the main aims of the ANC should be to grow the economy, create jobs and fight crime and corruption.
This public acknowledgement of internal problems in the ANC is almost unprecedented at an event like this and could set the tone for a strategy to try and reunited the party.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Makhura urges motorists to drive carefully amid heavy rains
-
Zuma delivers his 8th Jan address to a jam-packed Orlando Stadium
-
[GALLERY] ANC marks 105th anniversary milestone in Soweto
-
The debate over who should succeed Zuma as ANC president heating up
-
ANC planned 105 birthday celebration to go ahead despite heavy rains
-
1 person remains in critical condition after N1 collision near Hammanskraal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.