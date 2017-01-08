Popular Topics
Zuma: Marikana victims close to being compensated

Zuma says discussions have started with legal representatives for the compensation related to the Marikana tragedy.

Crosses placed during 2012 for the 34 miners killed in the Marikana shooting. Picture: EPA.
Crosses placed during 2012 for the 34 miners killed in the Marikana shooting. Picture: EPA.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says discussions have started with legal representatives for the compensation related to the Marikana tragedy.

Zuma delivered the party's January 8 statement at Orlando Stadium earlier today where the party celebrated its 105th birthday.

Last month, the Presidency gave an update on steps taken by various departments to implement the commission of inquiry's recommendations, announcing that government is ready to compensate families of Marikana victims.

Zuma says victims of Marikana are close to being compensated.

“The ANC once again extends its condolences to the families of those killed in Marikana. Discussions are continuing for the compensation.”

Last year, government said it was ready to pay for the Marikana victims of the 2012 massacre in the North West.

In a statement, the Presidency said the South African Police Services instructed its attorneys to make offers of payments in full settlements of claims.

The statement, released by Zuma, was an update on steps taken by government departments to implement the Farlam Commission of Inquiry's recommendations

Forty-four people, including 34 miners, were killed during a wage dispute at Lonmin mine in Marikana four years ago.

Timeline

