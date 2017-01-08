Zuma: Marikana victims close to being compensated
Zuma says discussions have started with legal representatives for the compensation related to the Marikana tragedy.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says discussions have started with legal representatives for the compensation related to the Marikana tragedy.
Zuma delivered the party's January 8 statement at Orlando Stadium earlier today where the party celebrated its 105th birthday.
Last month, the Presidency gave an update on steps taken by various departments to implement the commission of inquiry's recommendations, announcing that government is ready to compensate families of Marikana victims.
Zuma says victims of Marikana are close to being compensated.
“The ANC once again extends its condolences to the families of those killed in Marikana. Discussions are continuing for the compensation.”
Last year, government said it was ready to pay for the Marikana victims of the 2012 massacre in the North West.
In a statement, the Presidency said the South African Police Services instructed its attorneys to make offers of payments in full settlements of claims.
The statement, released by Zuma, was an update on steps taken by government departments to implement the Farlam Commission of Inquiry's recommendations
Forty-four people, including 34 miners, were killed during a wage dispute at Lonmin mine in Marikana four years ago.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] ANC fills up Orlando Stadium for 105th anniversary
-
[WATCH] Crowd bursts into Orlando Stadium VIP suite, demand “VIP must fall”
-
First-year university applicants in for disappointing 2017
-
3 family members killed in car crash in FS
-
Limpopo govt vows to have all textbooks delivered by Monday
-
The president insists ANC has taken a stand against corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.