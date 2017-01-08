Zuma expected to use his 8th Jan address to acknowledge ANC's problems

This statement today may see the party publicly acknowledge some of its problems.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma is expected to use what should be his last 8th January address as African National Congress (ANC) leader to tell the nation the party is self-correcting.

He’s due to speak on behalf of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at Orlando Stadium in Soweto this morning.

The party is turning 105 today and will celebrate the milestone.

But the party appear to be divided on several issues including Zuma himself.

All through this week various ANC leaders have spoken about the need for the party to self-correct and said that they understand that they need to speak to voters after losing three metros last year.

Meanwhile, Zuma has said that ANC will always exist because it’s with the people.

This statement today may see the party publicly acknowledge some of its problems.

But there will also be a huge focus on the economy.

Zuma and the NEC know that unemployment is one of the key issues in this country and that people will vote for a party that shows it can deal with a slowing economy.

CALL FOR UNITY

As the ANC prepares to celebrate its birthday, Zuma has emphasised the importance of unity in the Party, if it wants to move the country forward.

Zuma was speaking at a Gala Dinner in Sandton last night.

It’s the tradition of the ANC to hold the event with the business community a night before celebrating its birthday.

Zuma Said it’s important for the ANC and other political parties to put their differences aside and find a way to put the national interest first.

“We must not go down in history books as a leadership collective that spends months or even years fighting in parliament and in society and was unable to move South Africa forward.”

He said unity is important for the ANC now this year.

“Help us to build it and shape it to become united and strong so that it can move out country forward.”

Zuma said under the leadership of the ANC, the country is in good hands.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)