Weather service predicts more heavy rain for the week
Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu says people should avoid flooded streams and walking or driving over low lying bridges.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Services says heavy rains across Gauteng are expected to continue with an 80% chance of showers today.
Yesterday, flash flooding and road closures were reported in several areas as emergency officials and police attended to a higher than usual number of accidents.
Mahlangu says the rain is expected to continue through the coming week.
“There is an 80% chance of showers over the central and northern parts of Gauteng. We have issued an alert for heavy rains which could lead to localised flooding in the province.”
