Weather service predicts more heavy rain for the week

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu says people should avoid flooded streams and walking or driving over low lying bridges.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Services says heavy rains across Gauteng are expected to continue with an 80% chance of showers today.

Yesterday, flash flooding and road closures were reported in several areas as emergency officials and police attended to a higher than usual number of accidents.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu says people should avoid flooded streams and walking or driving over low lying bridges.

Mahlangu says the rain is expected to continue through the coming week.

“There is an 80% chance of showers over the central and northern parts of Gauteng. We have issued an alert for heavy rains which could lead to localised flooding in the province.”