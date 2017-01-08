The president insists ANC has taken a stand against corruption
Jacob Zuma has emphasised the need for unity within the ruling party saying this also means leading by example.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says the African National Congress (ANC) has taken a strong stance to root out corruption and factionalism, calling on its members to set an example and live a life of integrity
The president gave his final January eighth statement at Orlando Stadium today.
In December the governing party will elect a new leader.
Zuma has emphasised the need for unity within the ruling party saying this also means leading by example.
“Members of the ANC are called upon to be exemplary in their lifestyle and conduct. We expect our cadres to emulate comrade Tambo.”
He says the ANC needs to show that it is united in fighting South Africa's common enemies that it is focussed on the needs of the people and that branches must not be undermined by factions.
