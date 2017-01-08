RAF urges motorists to drive with caution

The accident fund says it will ensure that those who are injured during accidents are given the help they need.

JOHANNESBURG – The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has pleaded with motorists to be extra cautious as they drive on the roads in the rainy weather.

At least 16 people including six children were killed and two others were injured when a bakkie and a taxi collided on the N1 in Hammanskraal north of Gauteng last night.

The accident fund has sent its condolences to the families of those affected and says it will ensure that those who are injured are given the help they need.

RAF's Sello Mosotho says an investigation is underway.

“We need to check merits, for those who are injured we check who was at fault. We plead with drivers that in this rainy weather they drive with cautious speed.”