Patricia de Lille condemns act of Islamophobia at CT mosque

A pig's nose had been left at the entrance of a mosque in Simon's Town and blood smeared on the gate yesterday morning.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has condemned what seems to be an act of Islamophobia at a Mosque in Simon's Town.

The consumption of pork and pork products is strictly forbidden in Islam.

The Muslim Judicial Council has also condemned the act, questioning whether this signals religious intolerance.

Police are investigating the incident after a case of crimen injuria was opened.

De Lille has requested anyone with information about the incident to report it to the authorities.

“On behalf of the City of Cape Town I condemn in the strongest terms the defacing of the Simon's Town mosque. Let’s stand together and show religious tolerance to each other.”