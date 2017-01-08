Limpopo govt vows to have all textbooks delivered by Monday

The Limpopo government says it's working hard to ensure that pupils receive learning materials on the first day of schooling.

The failure of the Basic Education Department to deliver textbooks to schools provoked a storm a few years ago and became a contributing factor to having the provincial government placed under administration.

Government says following an intervention it has made learning material available on time for pupils.

Research conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council indicates that the non-delivery of texbooks in Limpopo was sparked by corruption and cash flow problems.

Limpopo government spokesperson Phuti Seloba says this is now a thing of the past and officials have been working through the festive season delivering learning and teaching materials.

“Throughout December people have been working to ensure that all learners have all the learning tools.”

Seloba says the focus is now on the pass rate.

“The road to 80% still continues.”

The province obtained a pass rate of just over 60%, the second worst in the country.

Seloba however says, with textbooks and other learning materials delivered, they will now work towards an 80% pass rate.