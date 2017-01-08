First-year university applicants in for disappointing 2017
Universities South Africa says most tertiary institutions have seen too many applicants this year and insufficient space.
CAPE TOWN – Universities South Africa says thousands of first-year university applicants are in for disappointment this year.
Most tertiary institutions have seen too many applicants this year and insufficient space.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga revealed earlier this week that more than 151,000 matriculants passed with access to bachelor's study.
At the University of Cape Town there are only 4,200 available placements for first-year applicants, but it has received more than 26,000.
Stellenbosch University has received 17,000 completed applications, but only has 5,000 places available for first-years.
Universities South Africa's Ahmed Bawa said, “Not every student that graduates with a bachelor’s pass will go to university, there is simply not enough places at university. There are other opportunities that students can take up.”
