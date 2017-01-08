EFF leaders visit #FeesMustFall activist Khanyile at Westville Prison
Bongingkosi Khanyile remains the only activist in prison after he was arrested last September during student protests at DUT.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s top leadership including Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambo and Dali Mpofu have arrived at the Westville Prison in the KwaZulu-Natal to visit arrested #FeesMustFall activist Bongingkosi Khanyile, commonly referred to as Education.
Khanyile remains the only activist in prison after he was arrested last September during the student protests at the Durban University of Technology.
He was denied bail three times last year.
The 27-year-old is facing eight charges including, public violence‚ gathering illegally and inciting violence.
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said, “The leadership of the EFF led by CIC Julius Malema visited Bongingkosi Khanyile to uplift his spirit.”
