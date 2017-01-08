Cosatu, SACP intensify calls for unity in the ANC
Cosatu and the SACP have delivered messages of support at the ANC's 105 birthday celebrations at Orlando Stadium.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)'s alliance partners have joined the president in calling for unity in the organisation saying for the party must move the country forward and it must come together as one.
Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) have delivered messages of support at the ANC's 105 birthday celebrations at Orlando Stadium.
Cosatu president Sidumo Dlamini says its union members have raised concerns about divisions in the ruling party.
He says all the federation wants is a united alliance and a united ANC.
“It’s possible to unite the African National Congress and it’s possible to unite the alliance. As Cosatu we commit ourselves to ensure the latter is carried through.”
Speaking in Zulu SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande echoed Dlamini’s sentiments on unity, adding that the country needs a united ANC.
