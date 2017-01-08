ANC planned 105 birthday celebration to go ahead despite heavy rains

There is a strong police presence outside the stadium this morning, including Metro Police and security marshals.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says the heavy rains in Gauteng this weekend will not stop its birthday celebrations today and says it still expects thousands of supporters to fill Orlando Stadium today.

The party is celebrating its 105 anniversary.

About 800 buses have been hired to shuttle supporters to the stadium, which has the capacity to accommodate 40,000 people.

It seems inevitable that the ANC’s birthday celebration will be a wet one. But the party’s president Jacob Zuma said yesterday no rain will derail its plans.

A handful of Supporters can already be seen trickling into the stadium.

The party indicated last week it was expecting ANC members from Mpumalanga, the North West and the Free State to attend.

The rally is expected to give the ANC an opportunity to set the tone and direction for the year ahead but is expected mostly to be centered around the unity of the organisation.

LOOK AT ANC PROBLEMS

Zuma is expected to use what should be his last 8th January address as ANC leader to tell the nation the party is self-correcting.

He’s due to speak on behalf of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC). But the party appear to be divided on several issues including Zuma himself.

All through this week various ANC leaders have spoken about the need for the party to self-correct and said that they understand that they need to speak to voters after losing three metros last year.

Meanwhile, Zuma has said that ANC will always exist because it’s with the people.

This statement today may see the party publicly acknowledge some of its problems.

But there will also be a huge focus on the economy.

Zuma and the NEC know that unemployment is one of the key issues in this country and that people will vote for a party that shows it can deal with a slowing economy.

CALL FOR UNITY

As the ANC prepares to celebrate its birthday, Zuma has emphasised the importance of unity in the Party, if it wants to move the country forward.

Zuma was speaking at a Gala Dinner in Sandton last night.

It’s the tradition of the ANC to hold the event with the business community a night before celebrating its birthday.

Zuma Said it’s important for the ANC and other political parties to put their differences aside and find a way to put the national interest first.

“We must not go down in history books as a leadership collective that spends months or even years fighting in parliament and in society and was unable to move South Africa forward.”

He said unity is important for the ANC now this year.

“Help us to build it and shape it to become united and strong so that it can move out country forward.”

Zuma said under the leadership of the ANC, the country is in good hands.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)