Ajulu & Sisulu families plan to sponsor students in honour of late Ajulu

A memorial service was held for the university professor in Pretoria yesterday attended by scores of people.

JOHANNESBURG – The Ajulu and Sisulu families say they plan to sponsor academically deserving students in honour of the late Rok Ajulu.

Ajulu was the husband of Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Ajulu’s son, Olindi, read out a letter penned by his mother at the service.

He says his father was an academic and an activist and the families will honour him by nurturing those who shared similar values.

“We and our children have resolved that we’ll annually sponsor political science students at any of our universities who has a passion for struggle, who has a passion for justice, equality and transformation.”

Ajulu's body will be transported to Kenya where he will be buried.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)