Zuma: ANC never lost in local government elections
Zuma told ANC supporters that the party never lost in the elections, saying if there were a re-election the party would win outright.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has likened the local government elections to a soccer match saying the African National Congress (ANC) was beaten in some municipalities only by penalties.
Zuma addressed supporters on Vilakazi Street in Orlando at an ANC mini rally, ahead of its 105th birthday celebration today.
The president is expected to deliver the party’s 8th January statement outlining the movement’s plan for the year.
Zuma appeared jovial and confident singing his trade mark songs as he spoke in isiZulu about the rich history of the ANC and how it was formed.
He told ANC supporters that the party never lost in the local government elections, adding that if there were a re-election the party would win outright.
Zuma says the ANC is a movement that has stood the test of time and will never die.
He has called on supporters to come out in their numbers tomorrow and celebrate the birth of what he calls the people’s movement.
Zuma has told supporters that the birth of the ANC was a historic occasion.
He says the party was born to free black people from oppression and to unite South Africans.
The president has thanked the people of Orlando for voting for the ANC and winning the ward.
(Edited by Leeto M K hoza)
