WC motorists urged to drive carefully ahead of anticipated traffic jam

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

WC motorists urged to drive carefully ahead of anticipated traffic jam

Most schools and businesses reopen next week, signalling the official end to the holidays for many.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet/EWN
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet/EWN
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape traffic officials say law enforcement operations will continue this weekend.

Officials are expecting the last surge of high traffic volumes on the roads this weekend as the festive season draws to a close for most people.

Most schools and businesses reopen next week, signalling the official end to the holidays for many.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says they are expecting traffic to be bumper-to-bumper tomorrow, especially on the major passes.

“We’re urging our motorists again to keep a safe following distance between one another, drive headlamps constantly on. Don’t drink and drive. We’re starting with roadblocks throughout the province for the whole weekend.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions