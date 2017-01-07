WC motorists urged to drive carefully ahead of anticipated traffic jam
Most schools and businesses reopen next week, signalling the official end to the holidays for many.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape traffic officials say law enforcement operations will continue this weekend.
Officials are expecting the last surge of high traffic volumes on the roads this weekend as the festive season draws to a close for most people.
Most schools and businesses reopen next week, signalling the official end to the holidays for many.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says they are expecting traffic to be bumper-to-bumper tomorrow, especially on the major passes.
“We’re urging our motorists again to keep a safe following distance between one another, drive headlamps constantly on. Don’t drink and drive. We’re starting with roadblocks throughout the province for the whole weekend.”
More in Local
-
TMPD to cooperate with Ipid investigation over Hatfield fatal shooting
-
Officials in CT urge residents to reduce water usage amid dwindling dam levels
-
‘ANC 8th Jan statement will focus on addressing issues affecting SA’
-
John Khubayi’s family calls for justice, laments police silence
-
Athlone policeman under investigation for allegedly raping female detainee
-
Zokwana laments court interdict by disgruntled fishing company
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.