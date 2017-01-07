WC motorists urged to drive carefully ahead of anticipated traffic jam

Most schools and businesses reopen next week, signalling the official end to the holidays for many.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape traffic officials say law enforcement operations will continue this weekend.

Officials are expecting the last surge of high traffic volumes on the roads this weekend as the festive season draws to a close for most people.

Most schools and businesses reopen next week, signalling the official end to the holidays for many.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says they are expecting traffic to be bumper-to-bumper tomorrow, especially on the major passes.

“We’re urging our motorists again to keep a safe following distance between one another, drive headlamps constantly on. Don’t drink and drive. We’re starting with roadblocks throughout the province for the whole weekend.”