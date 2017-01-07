TMPD to cooperate with Ipid investigation over Hatfield fatal shooting
Ipid says it’s now in possession of CCTV footage which shows the metro police officer inspecting the driver’s boot.
JOHANNESBURG – The Tshwane Metro Police Department has pledged its commitment to cooperating with police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in its investigation into the shooting in Hatfield which left one person dead.
An eyewitness says the metro police officer was standing in front of the victim’s car, edging it forward against his legs shortly before he opened fire.
Ipid says it’s now in possession of CCTV footage which shows the metro police officer inspecting the driver’s boot before exchanging words with him.
Moments later the constable allegedly walks to the front of the car and fires a single shot - the victim died at the scene.
Tshwane Metro Police department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says they provided that footage.
“Our acting chief of police is the one who called Ipid and informed about this particular incident and we made sure that they had the best footage about hat particular incident.
“We’re cooperative and we’re still going to be cooperative. And we’re going to provide them whatever information that they need.”
