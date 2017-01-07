Rok Ajulu remembered at his memorial at Unisa
Lindiwe Sisulu’s late husband, Rok Ajulu, has been described as a man who founded many initiatives to better society.
JOHANNESBURG – Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s late husband, Rok Ajulu, has been described as a man who founded many initiatives to better society.
Ajulu died on 26 December following a long illness.
His memorial service is currently under way at the ZK Mathews Hall at Unisa.
Scores of mourners filled the hall to bid farewell to the former lecturer.
The Sisulu family listened on as friends and colleagues gave their account of interactions with Ajulu.
Siyabonga Mahlangu, Ajulu's former student, shared his memories of the late lecturer.
Senior political officials are also in attendance.
Ajulu's body will be transported to Kenya where he will be buried.
