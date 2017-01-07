Reports of flooding in parts of Gauteng
Various roads including Witkoppen, N1 near the Dieplkoof interchange and the M1 double decker are flooded due to the heavy rains.
JOHANNESBURG – There are reports of severe flooding in parts of Gauteng this afternoon.
A motorist has told Eyewitness News that she was forced to find an alternative route due to reach her destination.
“All the cars were coming up the Jukskei bridge and we had to turn around because there was flooding.”
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the Johannesburg Roads Agency say they are monitoring the situation.
Motorists have been warned to avoid low-lying areas.
JMPD spokesperson Edna Momonyane said, “We are experiencing floods in and around Johannesburg. We urge motorists to be careful.”
