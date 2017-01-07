Police arrest 6 suspects for hijacking, kidnapping and rape

The men are believed to have stolen a silver Mercedes Benz and kidnapped the passengers earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have today arrested six people for hijacking, kidnapping and the rape of a 16-year-old in Soweto.

Police are however searching for four other men who fled the scene

Johannebsurg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minaar says, “Officers from the JMPD K-9 unit arrested six suspects when they found them with a Mercedes Benz when they were busy changing the number plates.

“It was discovered that the Mercedes Benz was hijacked on 27 December. Two males and a female were taken hostage.”