Police arrest 6 suspects for hijacking, kidnapping and rape
JOHANNESBURG – Police have today arrested six people for hijacking, kidnapping and the rape of a 16-year-old in Soweto.
The men are believed to have stolen a silver Mercedes Benz and kidnapped the passengers earlier this month.
Police are however searching for four other men who fled the scene
Johannebsurg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minaar says, “Officers from the JMPD K-9 unit arrested six suspects when they found them with a Mercedes Benz when they were busy changing the number plates.
“It was discovered that the Mercedes Benz was hijacked on 27 December. Two males and a female were taken hostage.”
