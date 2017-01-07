Officials in CT urge residents to reduce water usage amid dwindling dam levels

The City’s Peter Flower says with a poor seasonal rain outlook ahead, residents are urged to protect their water reserves.

CAPE TOWN – Officials in Cape Town have urged residents to reduce water usage amid dwindling dam levels which are currently at 45.4%.

But authorities say despite restriction, consumption is still not at the desired level.

“A big concern is not so much for getting through this summer but for next summer if we have another extreme winter. We’ve two extreme winter conditions coming through, extremely low rainfall.

“So we’re running down near the bottom edge of what’s anticipated in terms of assurance of supply for this region. And that’s why we’ve made this appeal.”

