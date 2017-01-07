Man bitten by Cape cobra in his Goodwood home recovering in hospital

The man had been gardening when the deadly snake struck him earlier this afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG – A man is being treated in hospital after he was bitten by a Cape cobra at his home in Goodwood.

The Cape cobra is one of the most lethal snakes and bites are often fatal.

Netcare 911's Athlenda Mathe said, “He is in a stable condition after he was bitten by a Cape cobra.”