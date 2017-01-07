John Khubayi’s family calls for justice, laments police silence
Khubayi died on New Year’s Day succumbing to injuries he had sustained while being dragged behind a police vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of a 25-year-old Limpopo man who was dragged and killed allegedly by the police on the side of a vehicle says they are surprised that no police officials have visited their family after the incident.
Solomon Khubayi says his nephew was not supposed to die like he did and even so, the police should have at least visited the family to explain.
“We want to know what’s happening. Why don’t we see any of the officials coming to tell us what happened.”
Khubayi says all he wants is justice for his nephew.
“Usually we know that when a person has done something wrong, just like this one or you can stab someone to death, you get arrested.”
The deceased will be buried today at a local cemetery.
In 2015, eight police officers were convicted of murder after being found guilty of murdering taxi driver Mido Macia in Springs.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
