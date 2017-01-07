Black Coffee robbed at gunpoint

Suspect chose Florida airport for deadly rampage - FBI
Black Coffee says a man smashed his car window with a hammer and pointed a gun at him before robbing him.
JOHANNESBURG – DJ Black Coffee has been robbed at gunpoint at a local petrol station.
The DJ announced the news on Twitter saying a man smashed his car window with a hammer and pointed a gun at him.
1.A random guy demanded I opened the window at the Garage,smashed it with a hammer,pointed a gun demanded I gave him my watch... pic.twitter.com/ossXKB1m1Q— #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) January 7, 2017
Coffee is unharmed and his watch was taken and has expressed gratitude for being unharmed.
