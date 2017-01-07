Popular Topics
Black Coffee robbed at gunpoint

Black Coffee says a man smashed his car window with a hammer and pointed a gun at him before robbing him.

DJ Black Coffee. Picture: @realblackcoffee via Instagram.
DJ Black Coffee. Picture: @realblackcoffee via Instagram.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – DJ Black Coffee has been robbed at gunpoint at a local petrol station.

The DJ announced the news on Twitter saying a man smashed his car window with a hammer and pointed a gun at him.

Coffee is unharmed and his watch was taken and has expressed gratitude for being unharmed.

