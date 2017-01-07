Basic Education disappointed by Gavin Davies’s remarks on culled learners
DA's Gavin Davies yesterday said the 2016 matric results lead to speculation that some learners may have been culled.
JOHANNERSBURG – The Basic Education Department says is disappointed by the statement from Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Gavin Davies claiming that the department has culled learners to get a higher pass rate in matric.
Davies yesterday said the 2016 matric results lead to speculation that some learners may have been culled to inflate the matric pass rate.
However the department says it has in fact done the exact opposite by progressing learners who have failed grade 10 and 11 more than once.
The department’s Elijah Mhlanga says the progressed learner policy contradicts Davies’ claims sharply because they have pushed over 65,600 learners through the system who sat for the 2016 examinations risking a drop in the percentage.
“So what’s he needs to do is to inform himself about what the department is doing so that he can’t publish information that’s misleading, not only to members of the public but learners as well.”
More in Local
-
Efforts to extinguish blaze in Helderberg enter fourth day
-
'Creation of ANC was important event in SA akin to rule until Jesus comes claim'
-
WC motorists urged to drive carefully ahead of anticipated traffic jam
-
TMPD to cooperate with Ipid investigation over Hatfield fatal shooting
-
Officials in CT urge residents to reduce water usage amid dwindling dam levels
-
‘ANC 8th Jan statement will focus on addressing issues affecting SA’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.