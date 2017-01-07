Basic Education disappointed by Gavin Davies’s remarks on culled learners

DA's Gavin Davies yesterday said the 2016 matric results lead to speculation that some learners may have been culled.

JOHANNERSBURG – The Basic Education Department says is disappointed by the statement from Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Gavin Davies claiming that the department has culled learners to get a higher pass rate in matric.

Davies yesterday said the 2016 matric results lead to speculation that some learners may have been culled to inflate the matric pass rate.

However the department says it has in fact done the exact opposite by progressing learners who have failed grade 10 and 11 more than once.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga says the progressed learner policy contradicts Davies’ claims sharply because they have pushed over 65,600 learners through the system who sat for the 2016 examinations risking a drop in the percentage.

“So what’s he needs to do is to inform himself about what the department is doing so that he can’t publish information that’s misleading, not only to members of the public but learners as well.”