Athlone policeman under investigation for allegedly raping female detainee

It’s alleged on New Year’s, the warrant officer promised to release the suspect on warning if she had sex with him.

CAPE TOWN – An Athlone policeman is under investigation after he allegedly raped a detainee.

A woman, who was apparently arrested for drug possession and shop lifting, lodged a complaint against the officer yesterday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the matter.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says, “The person who was arrested at the Athlone police station was allegedly raped by police officer who took her to the shops in the middle of the night and bought alcohol and drank with her in the cells.”

Dlamini says the matter was brought to the attention of other officers.

“After the lady reported the next morning that she was promised early release by this police officer, which didn’t happen obviously and then the matter was then reported to Ipid.”

