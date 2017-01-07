Popular Topics
2 injured after parts of roof at Sandton City collapses

The patients were treated at the scene and transported to hospital for further medical care.

ER24 paramedics attend to a patient. Picture: Supplied
ER24 paramedics attend to a patient. Picture: Supplied
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Emergency officials say two people have sustained injuries after parts of the roof collapsed at the Sandton City Mall earlier this afternoon.

The patients were treated at the scene and transported to hospital for further medical care.

The exact cause of the collapse is not yet known.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said, “Two employees from nearby shops were injured when two roof tiles collapsed.”

There have been two structural collapses at the mall in the past two years.

In 2015, in the first incident, two construction workers suffered minor injuries and received care on site.

The second incident, the ceiling between the banking mall and Nelson Mandela Square caved in, injuring one woman.

More in Local

