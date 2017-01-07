2 bodies swept away in Kwaggafontein floods found

One body is of a woman and another is of a fire rescue official who was swept away while trying to save the woman.

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police say the bodies of two people who were swept away during floods in Kwaggafontein this morning have been recovered.

The one body is of a 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in a taxi and another is of a fire rescue official who was swept away while trying to save the woman.

The driver was rescued before the taxi was swept away.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said, “The woman and the fire and rescue member died. The driver was saved.”