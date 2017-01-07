UPDATE: Death toll in N1 Hammanskraal accident rises

The death toll in the N1 Hammaskraal accident has risen to 16. The road has been temporarily closed off to traffic.

JOHANNESBURG – At least 16 people have been killed along the N1 in Hammanskraal after a taxi and a bakkie collided earlier this afternoon.

Emergency officials say six of the deceased are children.

The road has been temporarily closed off to traffic and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Netcare 911's Athlenda Mathe said, “We can confirm that 12 people have been killed after a bakkie and a taxi collided.”

Two people have survived and have been transported to hospital.