Two arrested after being caught on camera robbing CT couple
The couple was attacked after their vehicle broke down and they were left stranded on the side of the N2 highway.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are in police custody after they were caught on camera robbing a couple on the N2 highway.
The couple was attacked after their vehicle broke down and they were left stranded on the side of the road earlier this week.
While attempting to protect his wife, the man’s arm was slashed with a knife.
The two robbers stole valuables including the woman’s handbag.
Transport Management Centre (TMC) operators who saw the incident on CCTV footage alerted officers on the road.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says the suspects are facing charges of armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and assault: “Constables from the Camera Response Units responded and while the TMC operators guided them to the two suspects, additional metro police officers came to assist and they arrested the suspects. A criminal case has been opened.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
