Sainz withdraws from Dakar after crash
This year's Dakar, one of the world's toughest endurance challenges, has seen a spate of high-profile retirements already.
LONDON - Former winner and leading contender Carlos Sainz has withdrawn from the Dakar Rally after rolling his Peugeot into a ravine on Thursday's fourth stage in Bolivia, his team said.
Spain's twice world rally champion, whose son and namesake races in Formula One, had feared after reaching the overnight bivouac in Tupiza that his car was too badly damaged to be repaired.
Peugeot confirmed that mechanics would be unable to complete the job in the allotted time.
"It is obviously devastating to have to retire. We had been running at a good pace since the start of the rally," said Sainz, who had been in second place overall at the start of the stage, in a statement.
"I am so disappointed that I won’t be able to reap the benefit of its potential," the 2010 winner said of his Peugeot 3008 car.
This year's Dakar, one of the world's toughest endurance challenges which ends in Buenos Aires on 14 January after stages in Paraguay and Bolivia, has seen a spate of high-profile retirements already.
Twice winner Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar retired after ripping a wheel off his Toyota in the third stage while reigning motorcycle champion Toby Price of Australia was flown to hospital on Thursday with a broken leg.
Five-times bike champion Cyril Despres of France is leading the car standings for Peugeot after winning Thursday's high-altitude stage.
The Dakar Rally started out as a gruelling race from Paris across the Sahara to the Senegalese capital but switched to South America in 2009 for security reasons.
More in Sport
-
Motorcycle champion Price quits Dakar with broken leg
-
Mosimane, Sundowns clinch top football honours
-
Nadal cruises, net-focused Raonic slugs it out in Brisbane
-
Fast bowler Abbot explains Proteas exit
-
Rabada runs riot as Proteas wrap up Test series
-
Tiger's form, battle for top spot to dominate 2017 storylines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.