Nehawu to take action over sex for jobs report in EC

An independent investigation found some govt managers had made sexual advances on subordinates in exchange for jobs.

CAPE TOWN - The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the Eastern Cape is threatening action against the provincial government if it doesn't release a sex for jobs investigating report.

An independent investigation found some managers in the Eastern Cape Legislature and some government departments had made sexual advances on subordinates in exchange for jobs.

The probe, which started in 2014, came after at least 10 female interns admitted to having sex with senior officials to get their positions.

The union's Eastern Cape secretary Miki Jaceni says, “We will use the legal route or any other form to get the report released, depending on what the workers want to do.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)