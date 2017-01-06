Heidelberg residents urged to be patient following flash flood damage

The area was hit by heavy storms earlier this week, which left some households and municipal structures damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - The Executive Mayor for the Lesedi Municipality has called on residents of Heidelberg to be patient as officials work to restore services following flash floods.

The rooves of several houses and two schools were damaged and in some areas electricity poles fell over, leaving residents without power.

Mayor Lerato Maloka says electricity will be restored in most areas on Friday while district and the provincial authorities will help with the necessary disaster relief.

“We are really doing what we can do as a municipality and we want to urge our communities to be patient with us and those that are still experiencing something. There is an emergency number that they can call to be assisted. We have also contacted the province to see how they can assist.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)