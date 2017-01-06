Gauteng in for a wet weekend
Showers are expected to start from as early as this afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents will experience a wet weekend with an up to 80% chance of rain in the northern part of the province on Sunday.
Showers are expected to start from this afternoon.
Forecaster Victoria Nurse says, “For Friday for Gauteng we are seeing a 60% chance of showers and thunder showers in the south, and Pretoria we're just seeing a 30% chance - and this is coming in mostly in the evening.
She says, "For Saturday, we're going for a 60% chance across the whole province and then on Sunday we're looking at a 60% chance in the south with an 80% in the north and then temperatures remain cool throughout the province.”
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 6.1.2017 pic.twitter.com/3AFd5oKUdp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 6, 2017
(Edited by Neo Koza)
