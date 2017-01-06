Gauteng in for a wet weekend

Showers are expected to start from as early as this afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents will experience a wet weekend with an up to 80% chance of rain in the northern part of the province on Sunday.

Forecaster Victoria Nurse says, “For Friday for Gauteng we are seeing a 60% chance of showers and thunder showers in the south, and Pretoria we're just seeing a 30% chance - and this is coming in mostly in the evening.

She says, "For Saturday, we're going for a 60% chance across the whole province and then on Sunday we're looking at a 60% chance in the south with an 80% in the north and then temperatures remain cool throughout the province.”

