Gauteng in for a wet weekend

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

Gauteng in for a wet weekend

Showers are expected to start from as early as this afternoon.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents will experience a wet weekend with an up to 80% chance of rain in the northern part of the province on Sunday.

Showers are expected to start from this afternoon.

Forecaster Victoria Nurse says, “For Friday for Gauteng we are seeing a 60% chance of showers and thunder showers in the south, and Pretoria we're just seeing a 30% chance - and this is coming in mostly in the evening.

She says, "For Saturday, we're going for a 60% chance across the whole province and then on Sunday we're looking at a 60% chance in the south with an 80% in the north and then temperatures remain cool throughout the province.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions