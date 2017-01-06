EC cops warn residents against vigilantism

Two men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after a 30-year-old man was killed in Alexandria this week.

CAPE TOWN – Eastern Cape police have warned residents not to take the law into their own hands following an apparent vigilante attack.

Two men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after a 30-year-old man was killed in Alexandria this week.

The victim was accused of stealing pigs.

The man was assaulted and died before paramedics could take him to hospital.

The police’s Mali Govender says the trio were arrested and will appear in court soon.

“The cluster commander of Port Alfred issued a stern warning, saying acts of criminality and lawless behaviour will not be tolerated. The community are reminded that crime must be reported to the [police] and our detectives are here to investigate crimes.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)