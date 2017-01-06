Cosas ‘disappointed’ with poor EC matric results
The province performed poorly for a second year with a 59% pass rate, which was an improvement from last year's 56%.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) says while it’s disappointed with the poor performance of Eastern Cape schools in the 2016 matric results, it’s calling on the Education Department there to learn from the Free State.
The province performed poorly for a second year with a 59% pass rate, an improvement from last year's 56%.
Over 36,000 matric pupils in the Eastern Cape failed their grade 12 exams.
Cosas is also encouraging pupils who didn’t pass, to go to their schools and re-do the grade with confidence and full commitment.
Cosas President Zama Khanyase says: “As an organisation, we’re saying they’re still young and it’s not the end of the world. They must go back to school and repeat grade 12.
“We must welcome the initiative which has been there for quite a while now; to say that those who did not pass grade 12 or have certain subjects that they want to re-do are given a chance to do so.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
